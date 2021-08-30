Get gas money for a vaccine shot on Labor Day

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
This Labor Day, the first 100 Georgia residents, 18 and older, to get vaccinated at a Hall County Health Department event will get a $50 gas gift card.
The event will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Hall County Health Department. The department will be closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp is giving state employees paid time off on Friday, Sept. 3 so they can get vaccinated. To accommodate those employees, the department will remain open from 8 a.m. to 12 pm. To vaccinate state employees and the public on Sep. 3.