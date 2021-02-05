Gainesville school system hosts vaccination clinic for 65+, eligible staff

When Sue Byles gets a few minutes between the bumps, Band-Aids and parent phone calls in her work as Fair Street Elementary’s registered nurse, she looks through and maintains the records on vaccinations.



But Thursday, Feb. 4, she and others connected to the Gainesville City Schools were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A vaccination clinic was held Thursday morning in the Mundy Mill Academy gymnasium for those eligible in the 1A+ phase of the vaccine rollout. So far, medical staff, first responders and those ages 65 and older are some of the groups able to request the vaccine in Georgia.