This Feb. 23 webinar about COVID-19 vaccine focuses on busting myths

A webinar that aims to separate truth from fiction concerning COVID-19 vaccines is set for noon-1 p.m. Feb. 23.
In “Myth Busting: COVID-19 Vaccines,” conducted by District 2 Public Health, “professionals will share the facts and debunk myths about the COVID-19 vaccines — and help us all know what to expect as vaccine distribution progresses,” according to a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce news release.
The free event, sponsored by the chamber and open to the public, will feature as guest speakers Dr. Zachary Taylor, District 2 Public Health director; Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, infectious disease specialist, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group; Dr. John Delzell,vice president and incident commander, Northeast Georgia Medical Center; Melissa Frank, director of pharmacy services, NGMC; Bobby Norris, vice president of operations, NGPG; and Loren Funk, chief operating officer, Longstreet Clinic.
What: Webinar featuring facts, myths behind COVID-19 vaccines
When: Noon Feb. 23
How to view: Online registration required. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Vaccinations for health care workers began in December, and more people are starting to become eligible for shots. Health officials have rolled out a registration page for residents to make an appointment to receive vaccinations, and NGHS and the state have announced locations and tools to get vaccinated.
