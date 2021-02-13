This Feb. 23 webinar about COVID-19 vaccine focuses on busting myths

A webinar that aims to separate truth from fiction concerning COVID-19 vaccines is set for noon-1 p.m. Feb. 23.



In “Myth Busting: COVID-19 Vaccines,” conducted by District 2 Public Health, “professionals will share the facts and debunk myths about the COVID-19 vaccines — and help us all know what to expect as vaccine distribution progresses,” according to a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce news release.