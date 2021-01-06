Health department creates registration for COVID-19 vaccine

A portal has been created allowing Hall Countians and others in the region to register for a by-appointment COVID-19 vaccine, District 2 Public Health announced Wednesday.

Appointments will be made for residents in the county in which they live or work. Vaccines will be given by appointment only, the department says.

"District 2 Public Health is adjusting our online scheduling tool so residents can make an appointment for the vaccine," an email notice from the health department says. "We are also adding capacity to our call center to handle the large volume of phone calls. We hope to have this operational very soon. Please have patience."

Some residents in the region have reported their calls to the health department regarding the vaccine have not been returned.

Melissa Frank, NGHS’ director of pharmacy services, said they have vaccinated nearly 4,000 employees as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, which is roughly one-third of NGHS’ workforce.

“Administering vaccines during the holidays was challenging, and it’s been tough to move quickly when we’re advising employees to get their shot before a day off work, just in case they experience any of the common side effects like headaches, fatigue, etc.,” Frank said in a statement. “It’s also difficult for some of our workers to break away when we’re seeing record numbers of patients, and many employees have either been sick themselves or picking up extra shifts.”

District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said they are still in the 1a phase of the vaccine rollout, which included health care and EMS first responders as well as long term care facilities’ staff.

This group was expanded last week to include law enforcement, fire department personnel and people 65 and older beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

"Please do not go to any of our health departments without having an appointment," the notice added. "Due to the high demand for the vaccine, we ask that everyone be patient as we schedule residents to get vaccinated."

A call center number will be available on Monday for those who do not have access to online registration.

Health officials have said eligible residents -- such as those ages 65+, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders -- could start receiving vaccines on Jan. 11, depending on supply of the vaccine. Health care workers have already been receiving the shots.

To provide the vaccine in a safe environment, the District 2 Public Health office is asking residents to follow these steps:

We will limit the number of people in enclosed spaces by observing recommended social distances to prevent the spread of illness

Come to your appointment as close to the allotted time as possible to reduce the number of people in the waiting area (you may be asked to wait outside or in your car if you are too early)

If you have insurance, please bring your card. Insurance will help pay to offset the cost for administering the vaccine

There will be no cost to anyone to get vaccinated

You should plan to remain for post-vaccination observation for up to 30-minutes

Prior to vaccination, review of product-specific safety information and consent will be required

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two-doses – appointments are required for both doses

Please understand you will receive the vaccine that is available (Pfizer or Moderna)

Palmer also advised people to bring a form of identification or an insurance/Medicare card.

Frank said they hope to share details soon on how the population aged 65 and older can receive the vaccine.

“While anyone 65 or older will be eligible to get a vaccine starting January 11, we’re still working with other health care partners — including local (Department of Public Health) leaders, Longstreet Clinic and more — on details of when and where you can get a shot,” Frank said. “There are some real logistical issues to work through, like how quickly doses in one vial must be used after you administer just one dose from the vial, the Pfizer vaccine’s deep cold storage requirements, tracking days between the first and second doses and more. It’s a lot to plan in a short time.”

For more information, call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline, at 1-888-357-0169.