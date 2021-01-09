BREAKING
NGHS offering COVID-19 vaccine events for 65 and older starting Jan. 11; appointment required
Area residents 65 or older can now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of several clinics being held by the Northeast Georgia Health System, beginning Monday, Jan. 11.
Vaccine - AP PHOTO
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

Seven clinics are planned through the end of January, along with follow-up events at which participants will receive their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccines

Here’s when, where residents 65 and older can get vaccinated. YOU MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. NO WALK-INS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

  • Monday, Jan. 11: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Northeast Georgia Health System Corporate Plaza, 3137 Frontage Road, Oakwood. Second dose: Feb. 8.

  • Thursday, Jan. 14: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Northeast Georgia Health System Corporate Plaza, 3137 Frontage Road, Oakwood. Second dose: Feb. 11.

  • Saturday, Jan. 16: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Northeast Georgia Health System Corporate Plaza, 3137 Frontage Road, Oakwood. Second dose: Feb. 13.

  • Monday, Jan. 18: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Veterans Park, 186 Recreation Road, Dawsonville. Second dose: Feb. 15.

  • Saturday, Jan 23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., NGPG Family Health Associates, 63 W. Candler St., Winder. Second dose: Feb. 20.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., NGPG Family Medicine Medical Park 2, Suite 102, 1439 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville. Second dose: Feb. 24.

  • Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., NGPG Toccoa Clinic, 58 Big A Road, Toccoa. Second dose: Feb. 27

Noteworthy:  Schedule your vaccine appointment at http://nghs.com/vaccine-registration.

“It’s exciting to finally take this next step in the fight against the pandemic,” said Dr. Sakib Maya, Urgent Care medical director, in an email from the health system Saturday, Jan. 9. “I can’t wait to start seeing patients receive their vaccines on Monday morning. We know how anxious they are and we’re proud to offer this service for our community.”

Appointments are required. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

“We are offering as many appointments as possible with the vaccine supply and staffing resources we have available,” said Bobby Norris, vice president of operations for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group.

“We will add more appointments at more locations as soon as we can. In the meantime, we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

NGHS vaccine schedule chart.jpg
