COVID-19 cases surged in December. NGHS expert answers 8 questions about the pandemic

How concerning is the post-Christmas rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations?

COVID-19 hospitalizations aren’t nearly as high as they were around this time last year when NGHS hospitals reported a peak of 341 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 24 and cases didn’t trend below 100 until late February.

Hospitalizations have fallen significantly in the past week.

As of Thursday, Jan. 19, NGHS reported 51 COVID-positive patients across its four hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, Barrow and Lumpkin. That is down from a new-year high of 93 patients on Jan. 13. The average patient was 70 years old, and 31% were not fully vaccinated, which includes anyone who has not received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The omicron variant is “causing mostly mild and moderate disease,” Mannepalli said, which explains the relatively low number of hospitalizations compared to the delta and alpha waves of the coronavirus. “We are seeing a decreasing trend in the numbers. We're keeping our fingers crossed that we don't see a February or March spike. … Even the positivity rate is slowly, slowly improving.”

Hall County, which has a population of over 206,000, had 401 total COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to the Department of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control lists Hall County’s COVID-19 community level as low.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hall County has had more than 55,000 confirmed cases, over 4,000 hospitalizations and 860 deaths. Statewide, more than 2.3 million Georgians have been infected by the virus, and more than 34,500 have died from it.

How effective are vaccines against the omicron variant?

“When it comes to vaccinations, the most important message we have to communicate is that vaccines, in respect to all these emerging subvariants, continue to save lives and prevent severe infections, especially in those who are at high risk,” Mannepalli said.

According to DPH data, 52% of Hall County residents are fully vaccinated, 44% are fully vaccinated with one booster and 57% have received at least one dose. Those levels are well below national vaccination rates.

The omicron variant is responsible for virtually all infections in the United States, according to CDC data. The XBB.1.5 subvariant, which accounts for 43% of infections, “is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet,” a World Health Organization official said at a press conference earlier this year.

Even though the omicron variant tends to cause milder illness, Mannepalli said it is still important for people to get vaccinated, receive their boosters and wear masks in crowded places.

According to the CDC, 16.2% of people five and older have received the bivalent booster. That is up from about 5% a few weeks ago, Mannepalli said, “but that’s still a very low number.”

The bivalent booster is available to everyone six months and older, she said, and she recommended that people consult with their doctor.

CDC recommends a bivalent booster for everyone 5 years and older if it has been at least two months since their last dose.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years who received both doses of the Moderna vaccine should also take the bivalent booster if it has been at least 2 months since their last dose, the CDC says. There is no booster recommendation for children ages 6 months to 4 years who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.