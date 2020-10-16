COVID-19 cases flattening in Hall, but no time for complacency says NGHS doctor

Hall County reached 10,000 total positive COVID-19 cases this week, but a Northeast Georgia Medical System doctor says cases have actually started to level out.



Dr. John Delzell, vice president for graduate medical education and incident commander for NGHS, said COVID-19 cases have remained relatively flat since early September.

“We’ve really seen a flattening in the percentage of patients out in the community that are testing positive, and we’ve seen a relatively flat number of cases of COVID that are having to be hospitalized, and that’s been going on really since the beginning of September, so about six weeks now,” he said. “We’ve been very happy with that.”

Delzell added that while the flattening of cases is certainly a positive, they have not been going noticeably down. The same has been true for hospitalizations, which have stayed around 70 to 90 at a time at NGHS over the last six weeks, according to Delzell.