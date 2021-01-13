This Brenau program training next class of health care workers

For chair and program director Julie Keena, the biggest challenge to the program would be reverting to virtual learning since it would be difficult to conduct labs and hands-on work. However, a goal for this semester is to keep students in a positive frame of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasize flexibility.



“I think one of the big goals we have right now is trying to keep everybody in that right mindset and focus on their longer-term goal of becoming a PA,” Keena said.

The program is located in the Brenau University Downtown Center, above the Physical Therapy program. Throughout the building, tables with hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and paper towels are situated around study rooms and hallways, and maximum occupancy numbers are displayed outside each room.