When a new Northeast Georgia Health System medical office plans to open in Flowery Branch New construction continues Friday Feb. 21, 2025, on the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group clinic along Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch. Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is building the new location near Exit 12 of I-985, and NGPG Flowery Branch will be the first practice to move in when the 14,000-square-foot Medical Plaza 1 opens in summer 2025. - photo by Scott Rogers A new Northeast Georgia Health System medical office building is poised to open in Flowery Branch soon.