PHOTOS: Peek inside Gainesville Renaissance, under construction on the downtown square

As pedestrians and passing drivers can tell, Gainesville Renaissance is clearly putting down roots on the fourth side of the downtown square.
Inside, stairwells, concrete floors, steel beams and some windows are in place, as the “core and shell” of the building has reached 60% completion, Carroll Daniel Construction project manager Clayton Cowart said while giving The Times a tour Tuesday, May 18.
The $22.4 million mixed-use development off Spring and Main streets will feature retail/restaurants on the first floor, Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor and eight condominium units on the third floor.
Doug Ivester, a former Coca-Cola CEO who bought the lot for the development, will have a two-story condo, with the top floor of that unit all that makes up the building’s fourth floor.
Workers showed the area where Ivester’s home will be, pointing to an area where a stairwell will be built connecting the bottom and top floor. His condo also will feature a glass elevator, chimney and balconies. Other condos will have balconies as well.
The first floor of the building includes six spaces, with two reserved for restaurants, one on either end. Cowart said the building will have four grease traps, so the first floor can house up to four restaurants.
An art gallery on the first floor will be another partnership with Brenau.
Passersby may notice a walkway from the building’s third floor to the city’s parking deck off Main Street. That’ll be a permanent feature, as residents will have reserved parking spots in the deck.
The walkway is still under design, but it will have gated access for residents, Cowart said.
Also under design is a courtyard-like area in the building near the walkway that will have a “Charleston gardens” feel with pergolas and “nice places to sit,” Cowart said.
Additionally, a small park will run between Renaissance and the Hall County Courthouse, connecting to Roosevelt Square.
The building should be ready to occupy by Christmas, with remaining tasks to be done in early 2022. But by Halloween, “you should have the facade totally done,” Cowart said.
Development map
For information about other area developments, view this map.