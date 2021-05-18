PHOTOS: Peek inside Gainesville Renaissance, under construction on the downtown square

The $22.4 million mixed-use development off Spring and Main streets will feature retail/restaurants on the first floor, Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor and eight condominium units on the third floor.

Doug Ivester, a former Coca-Cola CEO who bought the lot for the development, will have a two-story condo, with the top floor of that unit all that makes up the building’s fourth floor.

Workers showed the area where Ivester’s home will be, pointing to an area where a stairwell will be built connecting the bottom and top floor. His condo also will feature a glass elevator, chimney and balconies. Other condos will have balconies as well.