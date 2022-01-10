Name revealed for eatery that will take the place of old Pepper’s Market

Big Dave’s Burgers & Brews may take the place of the once-iconic, pink-and-green Pepper’s Market on E.E. Butler Parkway in Gainesville.

Construction is well underway on the eatery at 628 E.E. Butler Parkway, between Walton Summit apartments and Church’s Chicken restaurant.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant facing E.E. Butler will feature a bar, covered porch and an outside patio at the rear of the restaurant, according to a site plan provided by Gainesville officials.