LLDM, a church with Hall ties, featured in HBO documentary series set to begin airing Dec. 6

An HBO documentary series looking at La Luz Del Mundo, a church with Hall County ties that saw the fall of its leader to sex abuse crimes, is set to air Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The show “explores the horrifying, yet relatively unknown story of the Christian church La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) and the sexual abuse that scores of members, many of them minors, say they have suffered at the hands of its successive leaders,” according to the network’s website.

Earlier this year, the leader of La Luz del Mundo church, Naasón Joaquín García, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls. The sentencing followed Garcia pleading guilty to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial. García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges before the plea.

Further comment from HBO wasn’t available as of Thursday, Dec. 1.

It wasn’t known whether the show will cover the growth of the church from its base in Mexico to the Atlanta area, including Gainesville and South Hall.

Most significantly, as of 2019, the church was proposing a 272-acre campus at 5071 Hog Mountain Road, near Wade Orr Road.

“We own the property, and we have full intentions on going forward with the project,” said Jack Freeman, spokesman for the church, in an interview at the time.

“Our team’s engineers and architects are still in the process of refining both the conceptual master plan, as well as elevations for the houses and the various commercial and institutional buildings,” he said in an email. “At this point, there is no definitive timetable for submitting any type of application to the city.”

Freeman couldn’t be reached for comment about the HBO program or development updates.

Public records show that LLDM, or more specifically, LDM Central USA Evangelical Ministries, still owns the property, which is in Flowery Branch, as well as five other tracts on Hog Mountain Road and two tracts each on neighboring Blackjack Road and Oakfern Trail.

Records from Hall County Building Inspections show permits for demolition of single-family houses at 5510 and 5610 Hog Mountain Road. Other details weren’t available.