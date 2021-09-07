This industrial development in East Hall to get final decision

A proposed industrial and mixed-use development at Athens Highway/U.S. 129 in East Hall could get final approval this week.

The development from applicant Solidum Holdings, LLC would feature 950,000 square feet of building space across three buildings on 105 acres of land. The application requests to rezone from current residential zonings to planned industrial development. No tenants have been identified yet, according to planning documents.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Brian Rochester, executive vice president at Rochester and Associates who represented the applicant, said at the Aug. 2 Planning Commission meeting that uses for the building would include office, warehouse and manufacturing spaces.

The Hall County Planning Commission voted to approve the application at an Aug. 2 meeting with several conditions, including that the developer would have to make improvements to Barrett Road.

The application will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a final vote Thursday, Sept. 9.