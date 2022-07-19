Here’s a look inside Flowery Branch’s newest apartment complex

The first apartments in the 342-unit, 30-acre complex at 4000 Findley Drive opened in early July, with residents moving into the first of 11 residential buildings.

Other buildings will continue to open until the projected completion of the complex in early 2023, “barring no more delays in deliveries,” Kassin said during a recent tour of the property.

The complex also features amenities, including a swimming pool, grill and fire pit, business center, fitness center/yoga studio, community room and a game room where residents can get 12 ounces of beer on tap daily.

A dog grooming center is available, as well, with a dog park on the way. A pedestrian trail also will cut through the property.

“Users’ expectations have really shifted over time,” Kassin said. “They demand a higher quality product and experience, and that’s something we really focused on here.”

Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with sizes between 714 and 1,561 square feet. Monthly rents vary from $1,541 to $2,615, according to the website.

All the units have balconies, and the three-bedroom apartments have wraparound porches.

People want the amenities, but they also want a “sense of community.”

The complex also features an indoor mail kiosk and package delivery area.

“You meet a lot of your neighbors when you’re getting your mail,” Kassin said.

A site has been graded for a 20,000-square-foot retail building.

There is no user yet for the site, but Kassin is anticipating the day when that could be a busy four-way stop. The site sits uphill from the apartments — or between the complex and Hog Mountain Road.

Eventually, people will be able to take the Folksong leg of the roundabout, travel down the hill toward the apartments and turn right toward the commercial site or turn left into neighboring development. A heavily wooded, undeveloped tract sits between Folksong and Stonebridge Village shopping center.

Overall, Kassin figures that Folksong is in a sweet spot. The complex is in an area that is rapidly growing in all directions, with more jobs meaning more potential residents.

“And then you continue farther north and Gainesville is having tremendous growth, with the hospital expansion and the inland port (off Ga. 365),” he said.