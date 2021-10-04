Hall Planning Commission approves subdivision on old alpaca farm, but with changes

The Hall County Planning Commission voted Monday, Oct. 4, to approve a 148-home subdivision on a former alpaca farm with new conditions in a split 3-2 vote with commissioners Gina Pilcher and Johnny Varner dissenting.
A few dozen nearby residents showed up again in red shirts to voice their concerns about the subdivision proposed off of Union Church Road after it was tabled at the commission’s Sept. 20 meeting.
After lengthy discussion and passionate public opposition, commissioners added conditions to require lot sizes be raised from a 6,000-square-foot minimum to 7,000 square feet and required a 50-foot buffer between residents to the south be maintained. Varner said the development felt like spot zoning to him. Pilcher said she wanted the number of units to decrease in order to agree to it.
The proposed development at 5166 Union Church Road and 5154 Union Church Road would be on a former alpaca farm in South Hall. The applicant, Atlas Development seeks to rezone the 79-acre property from agricultural residential and residential use to planned residential development.
Brian Rochester of Rochester and Associates, representing the developer, said they wanted no fewer than the 148 homes shown in their site plan.
The application will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners Nov. 11 at the Gainesville Civic Center.