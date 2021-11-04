Hall County breaks ground at long-awaited Butler Park in Gainesville

Eugene Whelchel, class of 1967, shed a tear during the ceremony.



“We just thank the Lord,” Whelchel said. “I thank God that he let me live to see it done and done right.”

Officials from Hall County, Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville City Schools and more gathered at 1300 Athens St. where there will soon be a new park in a predominantly Black community that by all accounts has long needed this kind of resource. Officials hope to have the park completed by late summer.

“This is like a dream come true,” Ella Jean Smith said. “When I graduated in ’66, this was nothing but a wooded area.”

Smith said she’s excited to take her great-grandchildren to the park and for the surrounding community to have a park within walking distance.

The 13-acre park will feature a pavilion, playground, splash pad, amphitheater, basketball courts and walking trails.