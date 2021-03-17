Five takeaways from meeting on downtown Gainesville development

April 5 demolition set as part of The National project

Demolition of a parking deck at the old Regions Bank building is set to begin April 5 as work prepares on The National, a $50 million redevelopment project featuring a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel, convention space, apartments, outdoor plaza and dining areas.

Construction could start on June 3 and wrap up in December 2022, said Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group, the developer.

The development will encircle the old Regions Banks — originally 1st National Bank of Gainesville — and occupy one city block and part of a second block.

The project also involves renovation of the Walton Jackson Building at the corner of Washington and Green streets.

Old Wells Fargo building has new owner and is getting updates

The old Wells Fargo building at the corner of Jesse Jewell and E.E. Butler parkways is now known as Gateway Professional Center.

Capstone Property Group bought the building, which had been in foreclosure, in January 2020 at about 40% occupancy. The building, which houses Capstone’s office, is now at 90% occupancy, Collins said.

With about 7,500 square feet left to lease, “we have a few prospects,” he said.

Collins said plans call for some cosmetic improvements inside the building at 340 Jesse Jewell Parkway, “bringing it up to a more modern feel.”

Restaurants in Gainesville Renaissance may have Atlanta ties

The restaurant space in the Gainesville Renaissance, a $22.4 million mixed-use building under construction on the Spring Street side of Gainesville’s downtown square, is getting interest locally and beyond.

“We’re recruiting people from Atlanta, trying to bring something new to the market,” said Ed Lee of Capital Properties Group. “I don’t have anything solidified that I can totally identify. I can just tell you the interest has been very good.”

The project, which broke ground in September 2020, will have six spaces on the first floor, with two reserved for restaurants. The second floor will house Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling. Condominiums will be on the third and fourth floor.

The building is set for a July completion, Lee said.

Also scheduled for a July finish is Renaissance Park, a green space area between Gainesville Renaissance and Roosevelt Square near the Gainesville administration building.

Demo work for new parking deck about to start

Demolition of the old Turner, Wood and Smith building at 100 Brenau Ave. will start in about six weeks, in preparation for a new 400-space parking deck, said Tammy Caudell of Carroll Daniel Construction.

Brenau Avenue will be permanently closed as part of the project.

The 160,513-square-foot structure will take 18 months to build.

The deck will be jointly funded by Gainesville and the county, with the city contributing $4 million and the county paying $5 million.

“This is something we’ve talked about in the community for quite a while,” Caudell said. “It’s going to bring additional parking to the north side of the square.”

Solis Gainesville site ‘changing every single day’

Solis Gainesville, a mixed-use development featuring 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail, is beginning to take shape, said Rusty Ligon, Gainesville’s community and economic development director.

Showing an aerial photo of the project, he said, “You can already see the foundations for the retail structures, foundations for the main residential building … and even the outline of some of the parking.”

“This is a site that’s changing every single day,” Ligon said.

The first apartments will be available in early 2022, with completion expected by mid-2022, Greg Power, executive vice president of Terwilliger Pappas, the developer, has said.

Pre-leasing for the apartments, which will average $1,500 a month, could start in fall 2021, he has said.