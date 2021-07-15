Building permits, inspections on blistering pace - what you need to know if you're buying

The Hall County Building Inspection Division is planning to hire two new staff members soon, and at least one will be a building inspector, said Lamar Carver, Hall County’s chief building official. The division currently has three building inspectors and one commercial inspector.



“If you look at the developments that are going through the planning approvals … it looks to me like the growth would be sustained — equal to or maybe even accelerating a little bit,” Carver said. “(Before you hire) you want to make sure that your growth looks sustained, that it’s long term.”

In 2019, Hall County performed 16,516 inspections, according to documents from the division. In 2020, that number dipped to 14,641, but in 2021, the division has already performed 9,303 inspections as of July 14.