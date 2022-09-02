335-home proposed development in Flowery Branch has shrunk in size by this much

The net effect is an overall drop in the development’s number of units from 335 to 313.

After hearing concerns about density from Flowery Branch City Council members at their Aug. 18 meeting, Mike Dye of Edge City said he felt like he had “some work to do” on plans for the development on nearly 61 acres at 5183 Gainesville St., just south of McEver Road.

But he didn’t back off much on the density issue.

“As the city is trying to grow the downtown area, I just feel that … any increase in density that you can help feed the downtown shops and restaurants is going to benefit this community,” Dye said at the meeting.

He pushed that point again at a City Council meeting Thursday, Sept. 1.

“There’s a real push — and it’s part of (the city’s) comprehensive plan — to revitalize the downtown area and to do that through density,” Dye said. “My project is 1,500 feet from the corner of Spring Street and is going to add a lot of walkability to (downtown).”

A map of the project shows the development on both sides of Gainesville Street, which is a key entryway into Flowery Branch from McEver Road. The development also would feature an amenities area, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts and some greenspace areas.

In a July 1 interview with The Times, Dye said Flowery Branch is “trying to bring in and attract restaurants, as well as other retail uses, for their town center and the parks. I think this project complements what they’re trying to do.”

Townhomes in Edge City’s proposal could range from the mid-$300,000s to upper $300,000s, and single-family homes could start in the mid-$400,000s, Dye said.

The proposed development got initial approval from the City Council at the Aug. 18 meeting. A final vote is set for Sept. 15.

If approved by the city, “it would take about 15 months for homes to begin construction,” Dye has said.



