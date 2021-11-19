This woman could soon be Flowery Branch's new city manager

Flowery Branch’s new city manager may start the job as early as Dec. 20.
Tonya Parrish, city manager of Waycross in South Georgia, was announced as the sole finalist for the position at the City Council meeting Thursday, Nov. 18.
Mayor Mike Miller said her “outgoing personality” struck him most about her.
“I think she will be a great representative for the city of Flowery Branch,” the mayor said after the meeting. “She will be a positive influence for us in the community. She wants to be involved and be present at events. And from what I heard of her interactions with her previous staffs, I felt like that’s what we needed here in Flowery Branch.”
Parrish, who is a CPA, was selected from among 40 applicants, City Attorney Ron Bennett said.
“We did quite a few interviews … and studied their backgrounds,” Miller said of the search, which was led by Athens firm Mercer Group Associates.
A vote by the council on Parrish’s appointment is set for Dec. 2. She would start the job Dec. 20 “to allow time for her to work out her notice and make the move to Flowery Branch,” Miller said.
As far as contract details, including salary, city officials are “still working out fine points,” he said. “We’ll get (that information) out as soon as we can.”
Parrish will replace Bill Andrew, who resigned suddenly in May. He told The Times in September he was asked to leave his position in May so the city “could go in a new direction.”
“That's all I know,” said Andrew, who is now city manager of Oxford in Newton County.
Vickie Short, city clerk at the time of Andrew’s departure, has been serving as interim city manager.