Downtown Flowery Branch retail space still empty. Now, this company may get fired

Flowery Branch is looking at firing the company it hired in 2020 to attract tenants to city-owned retail spaces downtown.

City Council is set to vote on terminating the leasing agreement with Oakhurst Realty Partners LLC at its meeting Thursday, March 3.

“As of March 3, 2022, there are no leases on any of the ground floor commercial properties at the Main Street location, nor is there a lease on 5318 Railroad Avenue,” says an executive summary in city documents.

“We just felt it was best to present to council to terminate the leasing agreement and move in a different direction,” City Manager Tonya Parrish told The Times.