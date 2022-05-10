Why construction on INK in Oakwood is delayed

Parents and children will have to wait a little longer on the new Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, which announced a move from Gainesville to downtown Oakwood last September.
INK will likely break ground sometime in September and the cost of the project has gone up about $500,000, City Manager B.R. White said Monday, May 9, a delay of more than six months from initial plans.
The new INK building would be 50,000 square feet, almost twice as big as its current location, INK executive director Mandy Volpe has said.
The new building will have more space for exhibits including a pottery studio and kiln room for ceramics, a gift shop, a cafe for on-site dining and a helicopter structure at its front entrance to pair with INK’s GrandPappy Airlines plane, which will be moving to the new location.
Construction materials such as concrete, steel, sheetrock and asphalt have increased in price, and global supply chain issues have caused delays, according to a resolution Oakwood City Council unanimously approved Monday.
“The majority of the site planning work is done,” White said. “The architectural work for the building is now to the point where we’re working on details within the building, so we’re moving along.”
The total cost is $4,831,997 and White said he wouldn’t be surprised if the price rises by the time construction begins.
The project is backed by bonds issued by the Oakwood Urban Redevelopment Agency.
Once construction begins, INK should take 16-18 months to build out, White said.