What hand recount could look like in Hall County for 2020 presidential election

The state had a call with county elections offices scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced an audit of presidential election results that he said will trigger a full hand recount. Raffensperger said at a news conference that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20, which is the certification deadline. Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s elections director, said Wednesday that all 91,023 ballots cast in the presidential race in Hall would be reviewed by a team of three people. Each team has one Republican, one Democrat and one designee of the county’s elections board. Wurtz said Wednesday she had contacted local parties about their representatives for the teams.
When reviewing each ballot, one person on the team will read the information on the ballot, one will record the information and the third will observe and verify the process is done correctly, Wurtz said.
Wurtz said it was still undetermined how long the recount would take or how much it could cost.
“We have over 90,000 ballots that will have to be looked at and tallied by hand, and that’s a really big job, which is what prompted me to go ahead and try to take care of anything that I can ahead of time as I’m awaiting further direction from the secretary of state’s office,” she said.
The process will be open for observation from the public, Wurtz said. Those interested can walk in to the office at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. A schedule for counting has not yet been set.
County election staffers will work with the paper ballots in batches, dividing them into piles for each candidate. Then they will run the piles through machines to count the number of ballots for each candidate. The scanners will not read the data on the ballots but will simply count them.
The secretary of state's office has said that any time ballots are recounted, the outcome is likely to be slightly different. If the vote tallies differ from what was previously recorded by the counties, it is the results of the audit that will be certified by the state.
