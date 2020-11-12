What hand recount could look like in Hall County for 2020 presidential election

Hall County elections officials expect to get more details today on what a hand recount of ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election will require.

The state had a call with county elections offices scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced an audit of presidential election results that he said will trigger a full hand recount. Raffensperger said at a news conference that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20, which is the certification deadline. Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s elections director, said Wednesday that all 91,023 ballots cast in the presidential race in Hall would be reviewed by a team of three people. Each team has one Republican, one Democrat and one designee of the county’s elections board. Wurtz said Wednesday she had contacted local parties about their representatives for the teams.