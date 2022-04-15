Take a peek at plans for new Gainesville sports complex, The Coop

Gainesville residents can get a better idea of what to expect from The Coop, a planned sports complex, after a new rendering was presented this week.

The layout of the 89-acre J. Melvin Cooper Youth Sports Complex was presented Thursday, April 14, by Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison.

The facility, which will be located at 2490 Old Cornelia Highway, will have five ballfields and one multi-purpose field for sports like soccer and football.