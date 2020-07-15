South Hall Kroger gets self-service tag renewal kiosk

The Clearwater Crossing Kroger on Spout Springs Road now has a self-service vehicle tag renewal kiosk.
The kiosk at the 7380 Spout Springs Road store now has the second kiosk for people wanting to print registrations and decals. Another kiosk has been in place since 2017 at the Jesse Jewell Parkway Kroger Marketplace.
"The kiosk has been a wonderful addition to our customer service initiatives, and we're excited to see a second one now serve the South Hall community and those traveling through that area," Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden said in a statement. "This technology allows citizens to renew their tags without having to come to our office as well as provides renewal service outside of our normal business hours."
According to Hall County, the kiosk fee is $3.95 for up to 10 renewals and accepts debit and credit cards.
The Kroger is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to midnight and can be used by residents in Hall, Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Gwinnett and Jackson counties.