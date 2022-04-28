Solicitor’s office focuses victims’ rights week on homeless community of Gainesville

Edwards’ death underscored a number of the issues related to homelessness that Lott Hunte said she has tried to bring public awareness. She collaborated with Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard for an event Monday, April 25, during Victims’ Rights Week.

Volunteers handed out dozens of backpacks on Jesse Jewell Parkway, with each containing summer supplies such as sun screen and bug repellent. Members of the homeless community also had access to meals, clothing and showers.

Woodard put her focus on homeless victims of crime this year for Victims’ Rights Week, as the theme from the national committee related to this issue was “rights, access and equity for all victims.”

In the courtroom, Woodard said she has encountered biases and prejudices from prospective jurors during jury selection.

“We’ve gotten responses from people in the jury panel that indicate a mindset of someone’s done something wrong to be in a homeless situation,” she said.

If the victim is homeless, Woodard said there are questions of their credibility from the prospective jury panel. The prosecutor said she has heard a variant of these biases every time the case has involved an issue around homelessness

“Everytime that there’s been an issue that pertains to homelessness … the reason of why they’re homeless becomes part of the trial,” Woodard said.

She said she has asked her office to dig deeper into cases.

If someone is arrested on criminal trespass, Woodard said she doesn’t want there to be a presumption that the offender knows that they couldn’t be there.

Was the person told to leave? Who controls that property? Did that property owner tell the person to leave, and did that person return after that?

“We owe a responsibility to every citizen, every accused person in the United States to prove those elements,” Woodard said. “And I didn’t want an assumption of: Well, they’re homeless (and) they know they shouldn’t be there. The criteria is not different for someone who doesn’t have a home as a defendant or as a victim.”

Woodard said she has also seen how the normal gears of the court system can leave out the homeless community.

In most cases, Woodard’s office can call their victims or witnesses in relation to their cases. But what if the person doesn’t have a phone or has trouble charging it? There also likely wouldn’t be an address to send them mail.

“The question I was hearing in the prosecutorial community was: Do you want us to go look for them, or do we just let the case stagnate? What is the answer to that question?” Woodard said. “My response from my office is: Yes, we go and look for them, because that’s a human being that was injured by someone else. It’s difficult, and we may not be able to actually connect with them, but that’s a hill I want us to die on. I want us to try.”

Woodard said she has tried to instill a mindset in her office to find the underlying problem behind each case.

A shoplifting arrest might be fueled by a drug habit. A truancy issue might be stemming from a neglectful parent.

Woodard said she wants to find the solutions that don’t add insult to injury and move people closer to the cure for the underlying problems.

Lott Hunte said ID is one of the biggest hurdles for people trying to get back on their feet. She took Edwards to the Department of Driver Services and assisted him in filling out the application.

Edwards, who Lott Hunte knew as “John,” was one of the first people Lott Hunte was trying to help through her nonprofit, The Agape Project of Georgia. While one of the facets is getting ID and other vital documents for social services and employment, Lott Hunte said her goal is being an advocate for the homeless and improving their quality of life with a hand up instead of a handout.

“We want to be a centralized organization that the homeless can come to where they can have access to other organizations,” Lott Hunte said.

Lott Hunte said about 60% of the homeless she has worked with have some type of employment, from day labor to full-time work.

“They are normal human beings that just want their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” Lott Hunte said. “That’s it. And that’s what I want people to understand.”

Along with Woodard and Lott Hunte, The Times sat down with three members of the Gainesville homeless community to discuss interactions with law enforcement. Each person had been on the streets anywhere from one month to eight months and wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation or being ostracized.

“Living where we’re at right now, we’re really in the jungle.” the man said.

One of the three homeless people said she started moving more after the death of Leon Hines, which caused her to feel less safe.

Hines, who was sometimes referred to as the “mayor of Queen City,” was found Oct. 18, slumped over the railroad tracks in Gainesville with blood on his head and hands.

Another man, Dexter Bernard Pulliam, 51, was charged with malice murder.

“That’s why all the women moved down there,” the woman said of Hines. “He did keep us safe. I was lucky enough to get to meet him and get to spend some time with him.”

The trio from the Gainesville homeless community said their interactions with law enforcement vary from officer to officer. They also said they are less inclined to call police if something happens to them.

One man said he will give the police solid answers to their questions but doesn’t want to volunteer information.

Woodard asked the trio what happens if they witness domestic violence.

One woman said she stays out of it. The men said they will step in if a woman is involved but are less inclined if two men are fighting, especially if it’s minor.

If it starts getting bloody, one man said he will direct the police to that and walk away.

Regarding investigating crimes, the trio recommended to Woodard that law enforcement and her office speak to people in groups to not isolate and potentially ostracize members of the community.



