RV and boat storage facility in South Hall to get final vote

A proposal to develop a rundown piece of property on Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Plainview Road in South Hall will be heard for a final vote Thursday.

The application to rezone a 3.78-acre lot at 3818 Falcon Parkway, includes 124 spaces for storage, a fence around the property and an area for stormwater management, according to planning documents.

The applicant, Hung Lam, is seeking a rezoning of the property from agricultural residential to highway business.

The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the application, with conditions, at a July 19 meeting. At the meeting, William Ferguson, who represented the applicant, said they would convert one of the six aging residences into an office building and use a second one as a gate house. Chairman Chris Braswell said at the meeting he thought it would be an improvement on the existing property there.

Conditions for the proposal included amending the fence to a decorative metal with masonry columns facing Falcon Parkway with a 6-foot opaque fence on all other sides and an added buffer between the development and Chris Avenue.

The application will go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 26 for a final vote.