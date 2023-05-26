Rising property values = more income in Flowery Branch, but what about impact on taxes?

With property values rising, Flowery Branch residents might see their tax bills jump as well.

The city is proposing to keep the 2023 tax rate the same at 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. Flowery Branch taxes property at 40% of its assessed value.

However, property values have increased to the extent that the city would have to reduce the tax rate to 2.664 mills to keep revenues the same. General fund tax revenues are $2.2 million this budget year and are projected to be $2.8 million in fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.