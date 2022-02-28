Residential developer in North Hall announces run for county seat

Republican Kent Henderson, a home developer in North Hall, is running for Hall County Commission District 3.
Henderson wants more commercial and industrial growth in his district rather than residential. He said better traffic management will be needed once the inland port is constructed, potentially adding more truck traffic to roads in Hall County.
“We’ve got to get some industrial, some manufacturing, some commercial growth coming up through there, because that inland port is going to be a huge disturbance for that area as well,” he said. “We’ve got to have leaders that are going to figure out how to work with the state and see how we’re going to improve and keep that traffic going up 365, not just District 3.”
More non-residential growth would be good for the school system, Henderson said. He would also like to see if any jobs could be cut in Hall County government, and wants federal money received over the last two years spent responsibly.
“We don’t need another park where we’ve got to hire more employees,” he said. “We should spend on capital projects whether that be water, road, sewer.”
Shelly Echols holds the District 3 seat, but she announced she would run for state Senate District 49 last May.
Henderson, 54, ran for tax commissioner in 2012 and lost to Darla Eden, who won 52% of the vote. He also served on the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Planning Committee when it developed its latest comprehensive plan in 2017.
Henderson faces Republican opposition from Gregg Poole, a contractor from Gillsville.
Henderson has lived in Hall County all his life, he said, and he grew up in Gainesville.
The primary election will be held on May 24.