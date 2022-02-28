Residential developer in North Hall announces run for county seat

Republican Kent Henderson, a home developer in North Hall, is running for Hall County Commission District 3.

Henderson wants more commercial and industrial growth in his district rather than residential. He said better traffic management will be needed once the inland port is constructed, potentially adding more truck traffic to roads in Hall County.

“We’ve got to get some industrial, some manufacturing, some commercial growth coming up through there, because that inland port is going to be a huge disturbance for that area as well,” he said. “We’ve got to have leaders that are going to figure out how to work with the state and see how we’re going to improve and keep that traffic going up 365, not just District 3.”