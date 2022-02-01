Old City Hall, Roosevelt Square to get these improvements

Gainesville has plans to spruce up Old City Hall and Roosevelt Square, in hopes it will make the area more attractive as a conference and event space.

“We are really excited about this, because right now we don’t have a lot of conference space downtown,” said Robyn Lynch, the city’s tourism director.

The inside of Old City Hall will be opened up to allow for gatherings of less than 100 people. It will include multiple meeting rooms, a catering area, kitchen, renovated restrooms and storage space. Plus, the building will be more accessible with a new ramp to be added on the east side, planning documents show.

The renovations are part of a $900,000 project approved by the city in September. The project is being funded through SPLOST, a one-penny sales tax for capital projects.

Architects are still working on an estimated timeline for the project, Lynch said.