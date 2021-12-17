New venue gets $2.2M in tax breaks. Bourbon Brothers project called 'home run' for TAD funding

A planned Bourbon Brothers restaurant and Boot Barn event center is set to get about $2.2 million in tax breaks. At its Dec. 17 meeting, Gainesville’s Tax Allocation District committee unanimously recommended approval of the funding request by B Entertainment.
Gainesville City Council approved the project in August. It will include a restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a 15,000-square-foot event center capable of seating more than 400 people for regular concerts.
COO of B Entertainment, Bob Mudd, presented the request, saying they had originally looked at sites in the Lawrenceville area.
It will have a “1937 look,” Mudd said, with a brick exterior, an outdoor patio area with five fireplaces and a rooftop bar area overlooking Maple Street.
“Knowing the history of the site and loving the architecture downtown, we want this building to look like it was built in 1937,” he said.
The city agreed to sell part of the land that makes up the B Entertainment project location at Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street for $800,000, plus an agreement to use the event center 12 times a year for 15 years and a stipulation that they must use $250,000 of their TAD funds for 40 public parking spots at Poultry Park.
The city’s midtown TAD was created in 2006 to inspire new development in the midtown area of Gainesville.
The TAD program allows developers and property owners to use property tax payments they pay each year toward improvements at the property that fit eligibility requirements and may have some public use such as infrastructure, streetscaping or public amenities.
Once approved, developers can use increments from the fund for site improvements. Essentially, the developer pays their full property tax bill each year and receives a reimbursement annually for TAD eligible expenses.
County Commissioner Jeff Stowe, who is on the committee, called the project a “home run.” Several committee members said it was the kind of project the TAD was designed to bring in because it is expected to bring in outside tourism and sales tax dollars. Mudd estimated that 20% of ticket sales would be from outside of the city, and they would have about 100 ticketed events per year, plus an additional 100 other events such as weddings or other ceremonies.
The venue is expected to open in December 2022, Mudd said.
The request will go before Gainesville City Council for final approval in January.
