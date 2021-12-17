New venue gets $2.2M in tax breaks. Bourbon Brothers project called 'home run' for TAD funding

A planned Bourbon Brothers restaurant and Boot Barn event center is set to get about $2.2 million in tax breaks. At its Dec. 17 meeting, Gainesville’s Tax Allocation District committee unanimously recommended approval of the funding request by B Entertainment.

Gainesville City Council approved the project in August. It will include a restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a 15,000-square-foot event center capable of seating more than 400 people for regular concerts.

COO of B Entertainment, Bob Mudd, presented the request, saying they had originally looked at sites in the Lawrenceville area.

It will have a “1937 look,” Mudd said, with a brick exterior, an outdoor patio area with five fireplaces and a rooftop bar area overlooking Maple Street.