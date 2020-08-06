Money pouring in for local governments to cover expenses related to COVID-19

Area governments are getting potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flowery Branch City Council, for one, is set to vote Thursday, Aug. 6, on a funding agreement, which could mean as much as $435,795 for the city. Technically, it is voting on whether to accept the terms and conditions for the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The city got $130,738 as an advance to the total amount and must document for the federal government by Sept. 1 how it has spent that money since March 1 and/or how it has been earmarked as an expense through Dec. 30.
“If local governments do not spend the 30% advancement, the monies remaining must be returned, and they do not qualify for the next tier, 70% reimbursement,” said Alisha Gamble, Flowery Branch’s finance director, on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
And in Flowery Branch’s case, the 70% reimbursement is $305,056. An earmarked plan for the reimbursement also must be submitted by Sept. 1 covering expenses through Dec. 30.
Gamble said she believes the city can show how it has spent or will spend the advance money.
According to the CARES Act, eligible expenses include personal protective equipment, testing, overtime for staff working in direct response to the pandemic, sanitization supplies or cleanings in excess of routine purchases.
Also eligible are regular pay and benefits costs for employees “who are substantially dedicated to COVID-19 mitigation, costs associated with purchasing or deploying equipment to enable telework or online instruction as part of social distancing, or increased risk pool or health care costs associated with pandemic response.”
Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said his city is “discussing projects and if the items qualify for funding. We won’t have a final list of project items for a couple more weeks with cost estimates.”
He said his “very rough initial estimate” on pandemic response items will not exceed $270,000.
Braselton Town Council also is set to discuss the topic at its Thursday work session.
Town Manager Jennifer Scott said Braselton received a 30% advance of $121,991 and could potentially receive an additional $284,646.
Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin said Wednesday the city had received $46,000 in initial funding. Although the city is still deciding specifics about how the money will be spent, it has been narrowed down to several categories, including personal protective equipment, online service and payment upgrades, sanitation equipment and hazard pay, he said.
In April, Hall County received funding from both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and from the U.S. Department of Justice. That funding included $62,400 that was spent on thermal cameras to scan body temperatures, 75-inch touch screens with webcams for video conferencing and tripods. Another $127,588.22 went to Emergency Medical Services “for reimbursement of health care related expenses or lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19,” according to meeting documents for the Hall County Board of Commissioners’ May 13 meeting.
More funding for Hall could be coming soon.
“Just like all other jurisdictions in the state, Hall County is also eligible for Georgia CARES funding and has received a portion of the funding we are eligible for based on our population; however, we are continuing to work through the process of identifying what expenditures qualify for that funding,” county spokeswoman Katie Crumley said in an email. “So far, Hall County has received approximately $2.2 million from the CARES Act, and the Board of Commissioners will ratify the acceptance of the terms and funds at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 13.”
Gainesville has been awarded $282,736, which will be used for the Community Development Block Grant program that benefits low to moderate-income people. Lee Gilmer Airport has also been allocated $69,000.
This story will be updated. Reporter Megan Reed contributed.