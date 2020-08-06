Money pouring in for local governments to cover expenses related to COVID-19

Area governments are getting potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Flowery Branch City Council, for one, is set to vote Thursday, Aug. 6, on a funding agreement, which could mean as much as $435,795 for the city. Technically, it is voting on whether to accept the terms and conditions for the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The city got $130,738 as an advance to the total amount and must document for the federal government by Sept. 1 how it has spent that money since March 1 and/or how it has been earmarked as an expense through Dec. 30.

“If local governments do not spend the 30% advancement, the monies remaining must be returned, and they do not qualify for the next tier, 70% reimbursement,” said Alisha Gamble, Flowery Branch’s finance director, on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

And in Flowery Branch’s case, the 70% reimbursement is $305,056. An earmarked plan for the reimbursement also must be submitted by Sept. 1 covering expenses through Dec. 30.