Meet Braselton's new mayor, Kurt Ward. These are his goals for town's growth

Kurt Ward moved to Braselton in 2010, drawn by “the quality and sophistication that was going to come” with certain growth.



“I just really love that Braselton was going to protect itself and not become exactly like other interstate communities,” he said.

But later, he detected some growth trends, such as an influx in rental housing, that “would not distinguish us and keep our standards high.” So, he began a grassroots campaign.

“I felt like I wanted to weigh in on that, and that’s when I started going door to door and started asking people, ‘Do we want more gas stations on (Ga.) 211? Do we want more fast food on 211? Do we want more strip malls? Do we want more rental units?’”