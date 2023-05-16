Lula Mayor Joe Thomas clashes with residents over new public commenting rules

In response to a continued tone of hostility that often besets Lula’s city council meetings, a Hall County Sheriff's deputy had been assigned to a seat in the back to maintain order.

Former councilman Mordecai Wilson was the first to challenge the mayor’s latest “conduct policy,” describing it as an injustice to all residents.

“I think we have citizens who have (issues) to talk about – besides what’s on the agenda,” Wilson said. “I’m extremely disturbed and disappointed that you don’t allow us to come up here to talk about what we’re very much concerned about. I feel very hurt and insulted…I don’t like it.”

Resident Robert Grizzle stood before council and called the policy a tool of suppression intended to muzzle those who oppose him.

“I, too, am deeply concerned,” he said. “...we’re trying to be silenced now. Nothing can silence a community that loves its community. The fight for truth and justice in this council is not over. It’s only just begun.”

Disorder then swept the room when resident Joseph Johnson spoke at length against Thomas, outlining some of the five formal complaints he said he’s filed against the city.

There was an outburst from someone in the audience just as Thomas warned Johnson to “stick to the agenda.”

Johnson went on in defiance of the new rules, and Thomas appeared to have had enough as he signaled to the deputy at the back, ordering them to remove Johnson.

Then more than half of the 70-plus people in attendance jeered and shouted as they stood to leave, exiting Lula’s City Hall in collective protest of the policy.

After Johnson returned to his seat, a quarrel between Lula’s elected officials ensued as Council members Tony Cornett and Garnett Smith also challenged Thomas and debated the new rules.

“I’ll certainly make a motion that we reconsider this city council meeting conduct and limiting items on the agenda,” Cornett said. “It sounds like citizens really are deeply concerned…I would make a motion that we revisit this and remove those requirements so we don’t have those outbursts and interactions.”

Smith stood behind Cornett, telling Thomas that he believed the policy would discourage civic involvement altogether.

“I’m in favor of letting the public speak,” Smith told the mayor. “You’re cutting them out. You might as well tell them to stay home – it’s not right.”

“You saw what happened when I allowed it?” Thomas replied.

“Yeah, you asked for it,” Smith said.

“I didn’t violate any rules,” Thomas said.

“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should do something,” Cornett said of the policy.

The motion by Cornett was symbolic. Council would have been unable to vote on his motion because it wasn't on the agenda.

Thomas said after the meeting that he’d enacted the new rules to deter what he described as frequent disruptions that tend to arise during public comments.

“It’s almost the same policy that the previous (administration) had,” he said. “We need some rules of conduct, so it’s a starting point. I got a reaction tonight that I didn’t expect to get.”



