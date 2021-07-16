The latest on replacing former Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew

The search is on for a new Flowery Branch city manager.



Flowery Branch City Council voted Thursday, July 15, to pay Athens-based Mercer Group Associates $21,700 to help find a replacement for Bill Andrew, who resigned May 12 from the position.

No reason was given for Andrew’s departure. He had served as city manager for 15 years.

“Mercer will focus its resources and efforts with a goal of having a city manager selected within

90 days after receiving notice to proceed,” states a June 24 letter from the firm to the city.

“This appointment is an important decision, and the selection process should be conducted carefully to ensure that the person selected truly satisfies the unique needs of the city.”

City Clerk Vickie Short is serving as interim city manager. She was named to the post on May 20.