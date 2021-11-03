Large donation helps Gainesville to connect Highlands to Islands trail sections

Gainesville will soon be able to fill in a missing piece of its Highlands to Island trail after receiving $785,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, the largest ever corporate donation to the city.

The Hall County and Gainesville trail system includes 10 miles of trails and will eventually span 54 miles from Gainesville to Braselton. The trail system, being funded largely by Hall’s special purpose local option sales tax, has been in development for years. The donation from Pilgrim’s will help connect the 2.2-mile downtown section of the trail to a 3.5-mile section that runs through the south of the city along Atlanta Highway.