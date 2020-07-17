Kemp asks Georgians to wear masks, will avoid mandate

Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday, July 17 he does not support a mask mandate to reduce COVID-19 spread but believes Georgians should “do the right thing” and follow precautions as many areas see an uptick in cases and a backlog in testing.

Kemp said he was “encouraging all Georgians from every corner of the state to do four things for four weeks” — wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet away from others, wash hands often, adhere to public health guidance and follow his executive order extending social distancing rules.

But that July 15 executive order also says any masking mandates put in place by city or county governments that go beyond the state’s voluntary measures “are suspended.”

Kemp sued Atlanta Thursday to block the city from enforcing its mask mandate and other rules related to the pandemic. The lawsuit argues that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has overstepped her authority.

"Governor Kemp must be allowed, as the chief executive of this state, to manage the public health emergency without Mayor Bottoms issuing void and unenforceable orders which only serve to confuse the public," the lawsuit states.

Kemp defended the suit during a news conference at the Capitol on Friday, saying it was filed “on behalf of business owners, their employees and hardworking Georgians throughout the region who continue to struggle to make ends meet.”

“Mayor Bottoms' mask mandate cannot be enforced, but her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating,” Kemp said.

The governor asked local leaders to enforce the state executive order rather than enact mask mandates.

“While we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I’m confident that Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing,” he said. “I know that Georgians can rise to this challenge, and they will.”