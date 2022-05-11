Not happy with your property tax assessment? Here’s how Hall’s appeals process works

When Hall County sent out annual property tax assessments this year, about 84% of all residential property increased in value over last year. The average home rose by 20%.

Not happy with your property’s value? Here’s what’s going on and what you can do about it.

The tax rate

The estimated tax bill included on the property assessments mailed out by Hall County is based on the current millage rate set by local governments.

Your assessment should have a breakdown of different millage rates for various governments and funds within those governments such as schools, fire services and parks. Those rates are then multiplied by the assessed value of your property. The city of Gainesville taxes at 100% of the assessed value. Hall County, Flowery Branch, Oakwood and Buford all tax property at 40% of its assessed value.

Some of the tax rates could change as governments work on their budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Governments can roll back the tax rate on the general fund to remain revenue neutral. If the rate stays the same, that is technically an increase because with higher property values, the governments would receive higher tax revenue. If governments do not roll back the tax rate, they must hold public hearings about the tax increase.

How property is assessed

The Tax Assessor’s Office looks at nearby property sales to determine the value of each property. The sales from the previous year are used to determine the 2022 property valuation, according to Steve Watson, the county’s chief appraiser.

People can report changes to their home, like the finishing of a basement, that might affect its value to the Tax Assessor’s Office. People can also report if their home has features that are outdated or worn out, making them functionally obsolete.

How to appeal

If property owners disagree with the assessed value, they have until June 20 to appeal.

Online

Mail: Go to the Georgia Department of Revenue website and download the appeal of assessment form. Mail to Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30504.

In person: Tax assessor’s office, first floor of the Hall County Government Center

More info: 770-531-6720

What happens next

First appeal: When the Tax Assessor’s Office receives an appeal, an appraiser is sent to check out the property in person. The property owner will then either get a revised assessment or be notified that no changes were made.

Second appeal: If a property owner still does not agree with the value, they then have 30 days to appeal the value again, this time to the Board of Equalization, which includes three people selected by a grand jury. The board listens to the property owners’ position and the county’s position and makes a decision.

If a property owner disagrees with the Board of Equalization's decision, the matter can then be appealed to the Hall County Superior Court within 30 days. That appeal would be filed with the Board of Assessors office, and a settlement conference is scheduled within 45 days. If a settlement is not reached, the property owner has 25 days to certify the appeal and pay a $25 fee to file it with the Clerk of Court. The appeal is then put on the Superior Court docket.