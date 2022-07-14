How residents can learn more about Gainesville’s plan to revitalize Athens Street

Residents will have a chance to ask questions Wednesday, July 20, when Gainesville releases a final plan to revitalize the Athens Street/U.S. Highway 129 corridor.

The long-term plan, which was initially proposed in February, involves establishing a new community center in the corridor, connecting thousands of feet of trails and sidewalks and beautifying the area. The city has invested heavily in recent years in its downtown and midtown areas, but soon it will turn to a dilapidated part of town long in need of attention.