How county departments are operating after ransomware attack

Hall County government’s email services were still down the morning of Friday, Oct. 9, after a ransomware attack on the county’s networks was discovered Wednesday.
The ransomware also affected the county’s phone lines, although by Friday, most county departments had established phone lines for citizen questions. The phone directory is listed on the county website, and county spokeswoman Katie Crumley said residents should start there with questions about services.
Utility billing is unaffected because county sewer is billed through the city of Gainesville, Crumley said. Hall County’s 911 operations have also not been affected.
Crumley said the Hall County Marshal’s Office, which handles issues such as building without a permit, litter and outdoor storage and junk, was unable to take email complaints but was available over the phone. Marshals are still able to respond to complaints received over the phone, she said.
Meanwhile, Crumley said the county is still unable to issue new business licenses or building permits due to the service outages. Building inspectors, however, can go out in the field.
The Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office lobby remained closed to the public Friday, according to a social media post from the office. The office first announced its lobby closure on Thursday. The vehicle tag renewal kiosks at the Kroger stores on Spout Springs Road and Jesse Jewell Parkway can still process renewals.
This story will be updated.