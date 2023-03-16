This historic Braselton building may be getting a facelift, 2-story addition

The exterior has been painted and the foundation shored up over the years, but otherwise, the grist mill sits like a time capsule in downtown Braselton.

The building lacks modern conveniences, such as plumbing. It has early original tools and equipment still in place.

Various handwritten scribblings in pencil — including Bible verses and people’s names — are on still-sturdy upright wooden beams throughout the three-story structure, which was built about 1900.

The mill at 20 Frances St. has sat overlooking busy Ga. 53, which cuts through downtown and into neighboring Hoschton, while growth and change took place around it.

That is, until a few years ago, when the Braselton Town Council decided to plot a future for the 6,000-square-foot building it had acquired about 15 years ago, Town Manager Jennifer Scott said during a visit to the property earlier this week.

“One of the challenges is how do we preserve the history and still use the building,” she said.