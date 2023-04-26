Hall’s public information officer receives promotion, pay bump

Hall County’s public information officer is getting a promotion and a $38,000 raise.

County commissioners approved the pay increase and promoted Sarah Crowe to the position of communications and strategic engagement manager at their regular meeting Tuesday, April 25.

Crowe, who was hired at $76,000 a year last September, will now receive a $114,000 annual salary.

“(Crowe) will be over the communications division…communicating important information out to the community,” County Administrator Zach Propes said. “The second piece is management of our strategic plan the board passed in 2018 – that’s a 20-point strategic plan with multiple action items…(Crowe’s) going to be making sure all of the various stakeholders – whether they’re department heads, stakeholders in the community, agencies of the community – are all collaborating and partnering together to move all those initiatives forward.”