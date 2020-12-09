Hall public transportation rolling out its own version of Uber

The service will expand to 15 vehicles in July 2021, when it starts covering the rest of Hall County, said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services.



Instead of scheduling trips two to three days in advance — which is how the transit service’s Dial-A-Ride operates — passengers can request and track same-day trips on their smartphone.

“The WeGo van will come straight to your location,” a press release states.

The vehicles are equipped with a ramp and space for two wheelchairs, and the WeGo app has special features for visually and hearing impaired people, according to the website.

Wait times are expected to vary from 15 to 45 minutes depending on driver availability, but users can track the location of the vehicle in real time through the app, officials said.

The service will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of major holidays, such as Christmas.

“Service hours and days may increase in the future,” officials said.

Microtransit service has been in the works for a couple of years, as officials began exploring public transportation options.

The concern has been a funding one. As Hall climbs above 200,000 people, it gets redefined as a “large urban area” and federal dollars go away.

“It would no longer be eligible for a 50% match,” Moss has said.

Hall Area Transit’s fixed-route system Gainesville Connection is expected to continue but with a reduction in routes from five to three.

Gainesville is seeking $1.3 million in federal funding for public transit withe start-up of WeGo.

Dial-A-Ride is expected to end once WeGo is expanded into Hall County