Hall issues warning after 2 people come in contact with rabid cat

Two people in Gainesville came in contact with a rabid cat, according to Hall County authorities.
Hall County spokeswoman Sarah Crowe said the cat came in contact with two people in the 5000 block of Forest Drive in Gainesville.
The cat was transported to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, who advised Hall County Animal Control that the cat tested positive for rabies.
Signs will be posted in the Forest Drive area regarding the positive rabies test.
Anyone seeing an animal acting abnormally should contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.