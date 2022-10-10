Hall County's administrator is set to retire. Here's who's replacing him

Hall County’s administrator Jock Connell will retire at the end of March, and assistant county administrator Zach Propes will be his replacement, according to a Hall County news release.
Connell was hired as Hall County’s administrator in 2017. He retired from Gwinnett County in 2009 after 23 years and worked as a special projects manager in Hall County for some years in between.
Connell’s last day will be March 31.
“We are fortunate to have had Jock’s leadership and experience over the past several years,” Hall County Commission Chairman Richard Higgins said in a news release. “His experience and knowledge in regard to growth and development has been instrumental in guiding this organization and in the development of future leaders.”
Propes, who was hired as the county’s director of financial services in 2015, became assistant county administrator in December 2019. The county said Connell and Propes will collaborate through the first three months of the year.
“I have sincerely appreciated the opportunity to serve the citizens of Hall County for the past several years,” Connell stated. “During my tenure, I have experienced the benefits of working with wonderful citizens, committed staff and elected officials to accomplish many goals which will benefit the County for years to come.”
A replacement for Propes has not been named.