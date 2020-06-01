Hall County proposes rollback tax rate

Hall County is proposing a budget with the rollback property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2021, which will begin July 1.



The rollback millage rate is the rate an average property owner would need in order to avoid a higher tax bill due to an increased property assessment. Property owners could see higher or lower tax bills, depending on their assessments.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The current general fund millage rate is 5.098 mills.

“As the board continues to analyze the effects of COVID-19 on our community, the commission also believes it is prudent to scale back its FY 2021 spending plan in anticipation of a potential reduction in revenues,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement. “The members of the board have worked diligently to achieve a lower millage rate even in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.”

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will hear details and hold a public hearing at a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday, June 11. Although the meeting will be streamed online, it will also be open to the public at the Hall County Government Center, with social distancing measures in place. Commissioners will vote on the budget Thursday, June 25. People can watch a live stream of the meetings on the county website, and to comment during a public hearing, they can join the meeting remotely through the county’s online meetings webpage or call 770-718-2327.