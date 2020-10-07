By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall County government email, phone services down
Hall County Government Center

Hall County government offices — including the courthouse, government center, community centers, sheriff’s precincts and a number of other facilities — are experiencing issues with phone and email service.  

"We ask for the public’s patience as we work to resolve these issues," Hall spokeswoman Katie Crumley wrote in a text message. 

Hall County’s 911 Center remains operational.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking those who need to reach its administrative services to call its backup number, 678-618-6601.

