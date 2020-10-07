Hall County government email, phone services down

Hall County government offices — including the courthouse, government center, community centers, sheriff’s precincts and a number of other facilities — are experiencing issues with phone and email service.

"We ask for the public’s patience as we work to resolve these issues," Hall spokeswoman Katie Crumley wrote in a text message.

Hall County’s 911 Center remains operational.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking those who need to reach its administrative services to call its backup number, 678-618-6601.