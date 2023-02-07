Hall County Government Center beefing up security months after tax commissioner said agitated taxpayer asked if glass was bulletproof

The Hall County Government Center is beefing up security eight months after Tax Commissioner Darla Eden sent a letter to the county administrator saying she was “deeply concerned” about the safety of the building’s employees.

Her letter was prompted by an agitated taxpayer who “asked our clerk if the glass was bulletproof,” she wrote in June.

An additional marshal was hired in December to guard the front lobby, and commissioners are expected to approve just over $76,000 on Thursday for extra security equipment, such as key card readers on a couple dozen doors “to limit access to areas in which public access is not necessary,” county spokeswoman Sarah Crowe said over email.

“As of next week, we will have eight marshals that work for Hall County including one dedicated marshal on the first floor, in addition to two security guards,” Crowe said, adding that staff also participated in active threat training provided by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in January.