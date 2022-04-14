Grab a drink and walk across the pedestrian bridge? That could be reality if Gainesville expands dining district

“I think it helps everybody, especially with the new hotel going in where it is,” Roberts said, referencing The National, a $71.5 million project being built across the street from 2 Dog. “If it makes it easier for some other restaurant to come get in or want to be in — makes it a little more desirable — fantastic.”



The National, planned to open next year, will contain a 130-room Courtyard Marriott hotel and 143 apartments. Potentially, residents and hotel guests there could walk across the street and bring a drink back to The National.

Solis management has still not released any details about what restaurants will fill their commercial space, which is almost complete. Solis held a ribbon cutting for its 223 apartment development in February, and the pedestrian bridge connecting Solis with Roosevelt Square opened less than a month ago.