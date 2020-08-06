Georgia has paid out $8.3 billion in jobless money; Congress debates extension

About $523 million of federal unemployment benefits were paid out last week by the Georgia Department of Labor, even as Congress debates whether to extend benefits from the program that ended July 31.



Nearly $8.3 billion in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation money has been paid out over the past 19 weeks, state officials said Thursday, Aug. 6.

The program provided an additional $600 weekly payment to those eligible for both state and federal jobless benefits. The federal CARES Act, a coronavirus relief law enacted in March, provided that benefit.

“If you were eligible for weekly benefits before July 31 that included the (federal) supplement of $600 and still haven't received those payments, you will receive the additional $600 when those payments are released,” the labor department has said.